Mike Harrington: Jack Eichel does his mea culpa, then leaves town with the last laugh

The snickering started more than eight hours before faceoff as the Vegas Golden Knights were waiting for the Zamboni to finish its rounds so they could take their morning skate at KeyBank Center.

A group of Knights were huddled in front of the boards laughing and you could hear a voice of one chuckle while saying, "We should boo him when he comes out here."

They thought better of it but it was clear everyone in the visitors' locker room knew what to expect Thursday night. Jack Eichel was back in Buffalo and that was going to spark rage in the crowd. The fans were at full-throated hostility for 40 minutes as Eichel – who got booed unmercifully every time he touched the puck – had no points and his team was clinging to a 3-2 lead.

Then they had no choice but to zip it.

Eichel came close to cracking the scoresheet in the first two periods but Eric Comrie stuffed him three times, twice on breakaways. In the third period, Eichel assisted on Alex Pietrangelo's goal at 3:52, banged home a Pietrangelo rebound at 6:13, sizzled a wrister past Comrie at 14:37 and then lofted an empty netter 190 feet to cap a hat trick with 7.6 seconds to go.

It was a 7-4 win for the Golden Knights, who have won nine straight and are 13-2. It might be the most dynamic hat trick we've seen in Buffalo by a visiting player under a microscope since Wayne Gretzky's trio of third-period goals on the night in 1982 when he scored Nos. 77, 78 and 79 to break Phil Esposito's single-season record.

Eichel's teammates celebrated raucously after each play and he jumped into a scrum that included goalie Logan Thompson after the empty-netter capped his third hat trick in KeyBank. The first two, of course, were with the Sabres.

"It felt good. I had a couple of breakaways. They (the fans) were obviously on me all night," Eichel said. "And yeah, it felt good to get one. It was a big point in the game for our group."

"That's one of the coolest games I've been a part of, especially in the regular season," marveled Vegas captain Mark Stone. "I've had games going back to Ottawa where you're able to score and get wins. It feels great. I'm sure he feels a ton of emotion right now. It's an incredible game for him."

After his first goal, Eichel spread his arms wide and pierced the eyes of every Sabres fan sitting behind the glass in the corner of the rink. And he howled with delight after the second goal.

Clear bring-it-on gestures. The boos rained down. Surely, he didn't care a bit. In March, of course, Eichel didn't deal with the hostility well. Didn't expect it. After the morning skate, I asked him if he was ready to thrive as the villain and he deflected the question. So I asked again after. The smile told quite a story.

"Hey, listen, I don't know if I'm a villain or not," he said. "But it seemed like there were a lot of people with Vegas uniforms and jerseys and gear on here, too. So we had plenty of support. I had my girlfriend and her whole family here and a lot of other people from Buffalo that I've made relationships with over the years that were here supporting me. So I appreciate all that."

Eichel was diplomatic all day. He admitted, "maybe I was a little bit hurt" by all the booing during the game in March and didn't expect it. But after dissing Buffalo fans that night, he knew what was coming this time. He wasn't fazed.

"It's hostile, it's tough. You're getting booed every shift. It says a lot about his character," Stone said. "I know people here think he doesn't have character. But my God, we've seen what Jack really is. And he's carrying a big load for us. And for him to be able to do that tonight, I know it's special for him. I'm almost getting emotional just being a part of it."

Roars of "Jack, you (stink)" filled the building more than once during the game. The place was buzzing. Eichel's teammates chanted the same in mock tribute when Eichel entered the room after the game.

"No one likes to see a teammate get get booed, right? I'll say it as simple as I can: It hurts everybody," said Vegas coach Bruce Cassidy. "Especially with a close-knit team, so we're happy for him."

Eichel was stopped in the Buffalo zone in his first attempt to hit the empty net. With the clock ticking down and the game safely tucked away, he went for the full-length shot and didn't miss.

"It seemed like (Comrie) had my number a couple of times on the breakaway. So sometimes it's easier to score if he's not in the net," Eichel said wryly.

This Vegas team is the kind Eichel has dreamed about since he was drafted No. 2 overall by the Sabres in 2015. They're 13-2 with nine straight wins and went 5-0 on their road trip. After missing the playoffs last year largely due a slew of injuries and some bad shootout luck in the last two weeks of the season, Eichel & Co. can get the franchise to the Stanley Cup final as it did in its 2018 expansion season. It might even win the whole thing.

It's inconceivable Vegas misses the playoffs this year, meaning Eichel will finally get to the postseason for the first time in his career. And Eichel looks great, clearly 100% after the controversial neck surgery that essentially meant the end of his relationship with the Sabres.

Eichel had to love how the noise went away after his second goal. That's because a large chunk of the crowd streamed to the exits.

They had nothing more left to say.

"I just tried to enjoy it. The whole experience. I just feel very privileged to be able to play this game," Eichel said. "It was a great team win for us. We had a good road trip. I've just been enjoying playing hockey this year, and trying to make the most of every night."

Said Stone: "It can't be easy to play here for him. But it sure looked like it tonight. Three goals and an assist in a game like that where the crowd's on you like that. It's one of the more impressive performances that I've ever seen."