Devon Levi represents hope. Which the Buffalo Sabres don't seem to have much of these days.

Sure, there's time. Thirteen games remain in this season, plenty of chances for a turnaround. Of course, this team is too banged up, too bedraggled of energy and seemingly barren of any confidence to make you think that's going to happen.

At some point soon, they're going to put Levi in the net. He needs to get his visa issues settled and get his new goalie gear certified by the NHL and broken in. And he needs to get in a practice or two. But this could move fast. Levi is wearing No. 27 because it's his birthdate and that of his father, and because his childhood house number in Montreal was (1)27.

And who do the Sabres play here next Monday, on March 27? Yep. The Canadiens. The hockey gods have to be calling out that Levi should get the net.

In this view, the sooner the better. If Levi's equipment and visa were squared away and he was practicing Monday, he could have played Tuesday against Nashville. That's not how the Sabres roll and I get it, but my reaction would have been quick and to the point: Do it, you cowards.

This isn't just any prospect. This is one of the best goalies in the history of college hockey, a 21-year-old with the maturity of a 31-year-old. A week removed from another terrific season at Northeastern.

And if Levi were to give up a few goals and take a loss, what's the harm? How many more shellings of Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen do we really need to watch?

The big guy took another one for the team in Sunday's 7-0 beating at the hands of the Boston Bruins. A .720 save percentage does wonders for your season totals, and I suppose that's the fear people have.

But no matter who is in goal, the defensive problems of this club go much deeper. The Sabres entered Monday as the NHL's worst defensive team since Feb. 1, allowing an astonishing 4.50 goals per game. No one else is close. The next two are Connor Bedard-level participants Anaheim (3.85) and Columbus (3.83).

Sure, the Sabres don't get nearly enough saves on the nights Craig Anderson doesn't play. But Rasmus Dahlin, who has to be super banged up, has regressed to 2021 levels with no points in the last eight games and a minus-12 rating in the last six. The club continues to prove it can't play without Mattias Samuelsson – 29-15-4 when he's in the lineup and 4-15-2 when he's not – and the forwards have shown zero awareness of the middle of the ice and refuse to make sure it's covered.

It's team ineptitude. A bad look for GM Kevyn Adams, coach Don Granato and his entire staff if lots of the warm fuzzies from the first 58 games get washed away by a complete collapse over the last 24.

"The sky's not falling here. We're going to be OK," captain Kyle Okposo told me Monday when I reminded him about the goals-against numbers. "Sure, we have to face facts. And the fact is that right now, we have given up too many goals. We're the youngest team in the league, but it is what it is. Period.

"You're gonna have some lapses, but we have to get back to what makes us successful, what makes us feel good. And that's going, really going. That's pressure. We have to try and remain in that foundation for as long as we can and that's the way it's gonna get us successful again."

From the start of the season in October through their shootout loss Jan. 28 in Minnesota, the Sabres were the No. 1 scoring team in the league at 3.76 per game and had a plus-20 goal differential. Since then? They're 20th in goals with a minus-27 differential.

They've lost three times in March by 6-plus goals, something that's never happened in a month franchise history. Poor Eric Comrie became the first Sabre to give up 10 goals in a home game when he was destroyed by Dallas on March 9. The Sabres are 2-6-2 for the month and have been outscored, 47-25. The yield for March is 4.7 per game.

It's getting worse around here. Not better.

"If you overemphasize defense, you're going to lose offense. And when our team loses offense, we lose our identity. We lose our confidence," Granato said. "When you over concentrate on defense, you tend to tighten up and hesitate. That's how it manifests. And then you're giving your opponent way better opportunities to make plays against you, because you've hesitated. And we've seen a lot of that."

One thing the last three weeks has taught us is that Adams has to do a makeover on key areas of this roster for next season. He can't come back with Luukkonen and Comrie in goal. He probably needs another NHL veteran there if Levi isn't ready. He needs other NHL veterans to fill out the bottom six at forward and the defense.

It can't be all kids. It can't just be adding Jiri Kulich and Matt Savoie and hoping everyone else gets a year older and wiser.

"It’s not making the same mistake twice and that’s going to be huge for the growth and the mindset," Anderson said. "We’re the same players. The only thing that’s changed is the space between our ears. That is probably the most difficult thing to train, the difficult thing to grasp because you can’t go to the gym and train it. You can’t train it, other than going through some tough times and trying to persevere through it."

That's hard to do when Dahlin and Alex Tuch are limited, Samuelsson is out and there's questions about Tage Thompson's health or whether he's unable to deal with the all the defensive attention coming his way.

Levi's presence around the locker room Monday was some fresh energy. Badly needed.

"He's out here smiling all over the place," Okposo said. "He's just so happy to be part of the group and in the NHL. When you see that, it kind of made me stop and reflect how special this is. ... We're happy to have him. And obviously, he's a tremendous prospect and he did some really special things in college. So we're looking forward to seeing what he can do."

Levi said he loves stopping pucks. Said it lots of times in lots of ways. Simple. This club needs it. And it needs everybody else helping out.

"Believe me, I'm losing sleep. It stinks," Granato said. "but I know we need to go through this. And we cannot not fight through it."

"We're just cracking a little bit too much," said Okposo. "And once we crack we seem to ... well, the egg seems to spill out right now."

It's time to get things unscrambled. We need to see a lot more fight than we saw the last two games.