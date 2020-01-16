Mike Pucino is a 30-year-old right-handed bowler, has a girlfriend (Tori Colosimo), lives in Seneca Falls, works in the Seneca Falls Central School District and owns his own business (MP Graphics). This is the sixth time (out of seven) he has qualified. Mike has been in the final eight three times with his best finish being third. His highest average was a 243 and his current league average is a 233. Mike’s highest game is a 300 and his highest series is an 853. His tournament average is a 225 and his next opponent is Mike Suarez.