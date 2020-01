Mike Suarez is a 30-year-old right-handed bowler, is single, lives in Auburn and works at the Elephant and the Dove Restaurant in Skaneateles. He has made qualifying 11 out of 11 times. Mike has been in the final eight twice with his best finish being champion in the 2018 Masters. His highest average was a 229 and his current league average is a 227. Mike’s highest game is a 300 and highest series is an 837. His tournament average is 224 and his next opponent is Mike Pucino.