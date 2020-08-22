Milbury steps away from broadcasting rest of NHL playoffs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Mike Milbury is stepping away from broadcasting the rest of the NHL playoffs after his on-air comment that there were no women in the league's quarantined bubble to disrupt concentration drew widespread criticism.

The former player, coach and general manager released a statement through NBC Sports on Saturday, saying: "I do not want my presence to interfere with the athletes as they try to win the greatest trophy in sports."

An NBC Sports spokesman confirmed it was Milbury's decision to leave and that the analyst remains employed by the network.

During a game Thursday night between the New York Islanders and Washington Capitals, broadcasters were discussing the environment inside the bubbles in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta. After Brian Boucher talked about it being "the perfect place" for players who enjoy playing hockey and being with their teammates for long periods of time, Milbury responded there are "not even any women here to disrupt your concentration."

The league said it condemned the "insensitive and insulting" comment that "did not reflect the NHL's values and commitment to making our game inclusive and welcoming to all. NBC Sports said it was disappointed and addressed the situation with Milbury.