Volunteers for the Milk for Moms giveaway, to celebrate Mother's Day, handed out 300 half gallons of milk Friday afternoon at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius. The drive-thru event was sponsored by local dairy farmers, the Cayuga County Dairy Promotion and Hillcrest Dairy in Moravia, and was meant to help families and mothers who might be struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. To see more photos from this event and watch a video clip, visit auburnpub.com.