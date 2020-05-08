Volunteers for the Milk for Moms giveaway, to celebrate Mother's Day, handed out 300 half gallons of milk Friday afternoon at the Cayuga-Onondaga BOCES in Aurelius. The drive-thru event was sponsored by local dairy farmers, the Cayuga County Dairy Promotion and Hillcrest Dairy in Moravia, and was meant to help families and mothers who might be struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic. To see more photos from this event and watch a video clip, visit auburnpub.com.
More online and inside
Visit auburnpub.com to view:
Video of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's Friday COVID-19 briefing; an updated list of pandemic-related closings, cancellations and meeting/event changes; local grocery store hours and policies.
Check out these coronavirus reports in today's pages:
• Special event planned to honor Auburn High School seniors, who won't get a traditional graduation ceremony because of the pandemic, A3
• Local cooperative extension organizes sanitizer, mask distribution to farms, A3
• Katko, mental health organizations promote telemedicine, A3
• Column: Cuomo's stance on protecting life is inconsistent, A4
• Navajo Nation deserves better from the federal government, A4
• Inflammatory condition in NY children may be linked to COVID-19, A5
• Unemployment highest since Great Depression, A6
• The daily coronavirus briefing brings you the latest key developments from around the nation and world, A7
• Want to get some takeout or delivery food this weekend? Check out our list of local restaurants offering service, A8
• Enjoy another installment of the Wide World of No Sports, B2
• ACC schools hopeful about athletics in the fall, B3