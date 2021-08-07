Miller hits 2 HRs, Phillies hold off Mets for 7th straight

Kevin Pillar greeted him with a hard single, but pinch-hitter Jeff McNeil fouled out before Brandon Nimmo walked. Kennedy then whiffed Alonso and Davis to end it.

Alonso is hitless in his last 17 at-bats and the Mets are 1 for 13 with runners in scoring position during the first two games of the series.

Ranger Suarez, making his second straight start after coming out of the bullpen in his first 28 appearances, opened with 2 2/3 innings for Philadelphia without allowing a hit. The 25-year-old lefty lowered his ERA to 0.98.

J.D. Hammer (1-0), Hector Neris and Jose Alvarado followed with 5 1/3 scoreless innings, striking out seven and walking one.

Megill (1-2) cruised through four shutout innings, allowing one hit, before running into trouble in the fifth when the Phillies scored four runs.

Miller, in the lineup for injured first baseman Rhys Hoskins, led off with a long homer to right-center to put Philadelphia ahead. A double and a walk put runners on first and second with two outs for Herrera, who sent the first pitch he saw, a 95 mph fastball, into the second deck in right.