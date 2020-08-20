Minnesota wins NBA draft lottery, rights to No. 1 pick

Without fans at games, a major revenue stream is obviously lost for the league and its teams. There have been talks about starting next season with one or multiple bubbles, like the one where the league is playing now at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, but the obvious preference is to have fans returning to games.

"Our No. 1 goal is to get fans back in our arenas," Silver said on the telecast. "My sense is, in working with the players association, if we could push back even a little longer and increase the likelihood of having fans in arenas, that's what we would be targeting."

So not only is it unclear which player is going when — but it's also unclear when anyone will see their NBA debuts.

Unlike a year ago, when Zion Williamson was clearly going to be the first selection, there is no consensus about the No. 1 pick. Top candidates include Georgia's Anthony Edwards, Memphis' James Wiseman and LaMelo Ball — the brother of New Orleans guard Lonzo Ball.