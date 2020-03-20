Minor leaguers asking for $15K in salary

Broshuis said the group has not reached out to MLB about its concerns. Asked how the group would get the league to take its concerns seriously, he said “it’s going to be a long road” and his goal right now is to ensure "players out there to know we’ll be fighting for them.”

MLB responded to a request for comment by pointing to its statement Thursday announcing that minor league players would receive allowances through the previously scheduled end of spring training April 8 and that a plan was being hatched to compensate players after that during baseball's shutdown.

“MLB remains in communication with clubs on the development of an industry-wide plan for minor league player compensation from April 9th through the beginning of the coming season," it said.

It's unclear when the minor league season will start, but players are likely to be on their own until at least May.

Fans have been contributing to fundraising efforts to help. More Than Baseball, a nonprofit support group for minor leaguers, has partnered with the @adoptmilbplayer Twitter account and raised over $6,500. Emily Waldon, a sports writer for The Athletic, said she has collected over $10,000 for players.

Broshuis said he saw those efforts as complimentary to Advocates for Minor Leaguers' goals.