Minor leaguers begin planning for life after hockey

The financial terms that allowed for the AHL to open its season Friday include guaranteeing each player 40% of his base salary no matter how many games are played, which is a minimum of $30,000 for those on standard contracts. The PHPA has told players who have other jobs to keep them and asked the top leagues not to send players down, which would cost some on the rosters their spots.

"We've tried to do everything we can to create as many jobs as we can," PHPA executive director Larry Landon said. "We've asked for compassion from the National Hockey League and their clubs and from the American Hockey League and their clubs because the guys at the bottom of the totem pole are the guys earning the least and need the jobs the most."

Landon hailed "record enrollment" in the career enhancement program, which not only helps players find job training and opportunities but along with the ECHL helps pay for the programs. Firefighting and real estate are the most popular options, and some current and former players use the opportunity to get a college degree.