Minor leaguers getting creative to stay ready

ALAMEDA, Calif. — Andre Nnebe hollers over the breeze coming off the bay behind home plate and announces to the group, “First pitch, 2:10!”

The Milwaukee Brewers minor leaguer thanks college catcher Eamonn Lance for showing up because now there can be live batting practice, something Nnebe hasn't done since the coronavirus put a sudden halt on sports.

“You saved the day,” Nnebe tells Lance.

For this informal simulated game last week at a noted high school field, the catcher isn’t the only player wearing a mask. Nnebe stands in wearing a protective face covering, and same with the guy waiting in the on-deck circle.

Nnebe and thousands more players like him are trying any way they can to stay ready amidst the uncertainty of whether there will even be a big league baseball season, let alone anything for the game's lower levels. They are trying to prepare while social distancing from 6 feet apart and without drawing a crowd as California is under a shelter-in-place order.

For now, for 90 minutes anyway, Nnebe and seven others are in their element again, albeit far different than just six weeks ago.