Minor Leagues face potential lost season

“And we kind of need a perfect storm in terms all of the cities of where Triple-A teams are located would need to be OK, which that seems pretty unrealistic right now."

Nutter tackles each day with a focus on what's most important to his San Diego Padres affiliate in the Midwest League, knowing full well how many people are dealing with more dire issues in Indiana and beyond. But it's tough sometimes for a minor league lifer used to the grind of a pocket schedule.

“There's been times, early on, I was really struggling with it,” Nutter said, “and shared that with some co-workers. I would say stress and anxiety for sure, started to probably broach on the depression. I don't use any of that lightly, but the point is, like, so much, overwhelming is the right thing.”

The uncertainty also weighs on players. The loss of a minor league season would be a tough blow for prospects, especially those just starting out in professional baseball. While major league organizations have more training possibilities than ever before, there is no substitute for live game situations.

MLB and its players' union are aiming to hold as many games as possible, offering a glimmer of possibility to some prospects who could be in the mix to help with a packed schedule.