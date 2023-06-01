Judah Mintz is returning to Syracuse for his sophomore campaign.

Mintz, who started every game for the Orange last season, withdrew his name from NBA draft consideration on Wednesday.

Wednesday was the final day underclassmen, who previously declared for the draft, could reverse course and retain NCAA eligibility.

Mintz declared for the NBA draft in mid-March and took part in the pre-draft combine in May.

His decision was announced Wednesday in a social media post from the men’s basketball program, with the caption, “Don’t overthink it.”

Mintz led all ACC freshman in points per game (16.3) and assists per game (4.6), while leading the conference with 1.8 steals per game. He was named to the ACC’s All-Rookie team in 2022-23 and finished runner-up in ACC Rookie of the Year voting to Duke’s Kyle Filipowski.

Despite a successful rookie campaign, Mintz’s draft stock was middling. Several media outlets, including The Athletic, Yahoo! Sports, ESPN and Bleacher Report, considered the 6 foot, 3 inch guard a mid-to-late second-round pick.

Syracuse has not had a player selected in the NBA draft since Elijah Hughes was picked in the second round, 39th overall, in 2020. Tyler Lydon, drafted 24th overall in 2017, is the last former Orange drafted in the first round.

With Mintz back in the fold, Syracuse returns three starters under first-year head coach Adrian Autry, along with forwards Benny Williams and Chris Bell.

Syracuse lost two starters, seniors Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards, who transferred. Girard move on to Clemson, while Edwards left for West Virginia.