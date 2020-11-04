Missing players dominate Packers-49ers rematch in prime time

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — When the San Francisco 49ers dealt Green Bay a humiliating loss last November, it was Nick Bosa controlling the line of scrimmage and George Kittle and Deebo Samuel catching long TD passes from Jimmy Garoppolo.

When the teams met again two months later in the NFC title game, the Niners won behind 229 yards rushing and four TDs from Raheem Mostert.

When they face off at Levi's Stadium for the third time in less than a year Thursday night, the Niners (4-4) will look nothing like that juggernaut that dealt the Packers (5-2) two lopsided losses. A spate of injuries has derailed the defending NFC champions.

"It makes things more of a challenge," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "We have experience of losing guys in the past where our team knows how to deal with it. Kind of what we're going through now is a little unprecedented, just I think for us and probably for anybody, but I think our guys take it as a challenge. Yeah, when you lose guys that you depend on and guys that you want out there, there's a little depressing feeling to it for everybody right when you hear it. But then you've got to go play."