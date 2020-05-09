Mixed feelings about NHL holding June draft

A week after the league sent a memo to teams outlining its proposal, Deputy NHL Commissioner Bill Daly on Friday said a decision has not made on the timing of the draft. GMs have asked for a month's notice before holding a draft.

“My thought is: Why would you do that? Why do you need to do that?" Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman said on Fox Sports Detroit. "I haven’t heard a good reason why we should do it prior to the end of the season if we do conclude the season over the course of the summer.”

Yzerman's Red Wings could actually benefit from an adjusted draft lottery that gives him better odds at the top pick, likely Alexis Lafreniere. But Yzerman pointed to a litany of unknowns, including who's in and out of the playoffs and how the draft order is determined.

There's also the matter of the 2020-21 salary cap, which was initially projected at $84 million but is now expected to be set at the current $81.5 million or less.