MLB gives minor leaguers spring per diems; salaries TBD

"I was like, 'Hey, man, you usually go with a trainer, right?'" O'Hoppe recalled. "He's like, 'I can't afford it,' and he goes, 'Even a basic gym membership is too expensive.' It's crazy, $20 for him is too expensive. I feel for guys like him."

"It's not a lot, but to us that's so much more," Friscia said.

Minimum salaries for full-season minor league teams range from $290 per week at Class A to $502 per week at Triple-A over the five-month season.

In addition to the MLB guidelines, San Francisco Giants minor league players who weren't staying at the team hotel will receive a housing-specific allowance through the projected finish of spring training to cover their living expenses such as leases or rents, according to Giants President of Baseball Operations Farhan Zaidi.

Zaidi said the housing allowances would "help them cover any outstanding rents or lease payments they have as well as for the group of players who continue to be here, including those international players just continuing to provide hotel accommodations for that group, and those guys are going to continue to receive their full allowances as well."