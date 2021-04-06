MLB moves All-Star Game to Denver's Coors Field

Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold praised the MLB decision, crediting it to the state's "national gold standard for elections."

"We've got the most accessible and secure elections in the country, and are grateful that MLB is giving us the opportunity to showcase how elections can be!" Griswold said in a statement.

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference that the state had expressed interest in hosting a game down the road, but when given the last-minute opportunity, Denver was able to make plans quickly. They already had a blueprint for handling hotels, event space and security.

"This is fundamentally about baseball and it's about the fans. And I couldn't be more excited that we're gonna be able to highlight Denver as the venue," Polis said.

It's uncertain what kind of seating capacity there might be due to COVID-19 restrictions. For the season-opening series against the World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers last week, the Rockies had a seating capacity of 21,363 fans, which was 42.6% of the usual capacity.

By July, Polis expects things to be different. He referenced President Joe Biden's plan to allow all Americans who want to be vaccinated to be able to do so by May.