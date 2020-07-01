MLB players begin reporting for tests as workouts near

"That's going to be different to see and feel as a team," Moncada said. "We'll have to wait and see Friday how it goes."

The Yankees won't hold their first full-team workout until Saturday, even though manager Aaron Boone said players began intake testing Wednesday. That's when he plans to address the team for the first time — also in waves.

"We'll have to get creative with how we communicate," said Boone, who plans to make the same speech three or four times.

Faced with the prospect of playing 60 games in 66 days, time-consuming safety protocols, the responsibility to remain diligent health-wise off the field and the general anxiety of working amid a pandemic, Boone believes focus and toughness can be as important to a team this season as baserunning or bullpen management.

"How do you deal with that mentally and emotionally?" Boone asked. "How you're able to separate that out when you take the field each and every night? There's an advantage to be had there."

After gauging workloads for pitchers during the shutdown, Boone expects his starters will be ready to face live hitters on the first day of summer camp. He plans to stay flexible on usage and may consider using a six-man rotation or openers, but nothing has been determined yet as all teams adjust to a new norm.