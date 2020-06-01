MLB, players returning to same economic squabbles of old

-- no relevant travel restrictions throughout the U.S. and Canada

-- Manfred determining, after consulting with the union and medical experts, that there is no risk to players, staff or fans to play games with fans at all 30 regular-season ballparks, provided that MLB and the union “will discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or at appropriate substitute neutral sites.”

Players say the March 26 deal covered salaries and they are under no obligation to revisit the subject. MLB says they are if the plan is to use empty ballparks, which is the current intention.

Some players, notably former AL Cy Young Award winner Blake Snell, have said it’s not worth it to them to play for less. Some management officials have said teams should offer a very short schedule, perhaps as short as 50 games.

Mistrust among many is at its highest level since the 1994-95 strike. Reasons abound.

SALARIES

Salaries have been pretty much flat for five years during a time revenue has been estimated to have risen at a 4% annual rate, a sign the collective bargaining agreement agreed to in November 2016 gained more for the clubs than it did for the union.