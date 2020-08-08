MLB Roundup: A's continue surge, beat Astros

PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 0: Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves Saturday night.

Arrieta (1-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. He made seven more starts before he was shut down with season-ending surgery on a bone spur in his pitching elbow.

Arrieta, who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs, was sharp in shutting down the Braves and looked like the ace the Phillies expected when he joined them in 2018. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.

He had help all around -- right fielder Bryce Harper made an outstretched, diving catch in the fifth that earned a fist pump in appreciation from Arrieta.

Realmuto continued his hot streak, homering for the third straight game, with a 427-foot solo shot in the fourth off Braves starter Kyle Wright (0-2). Wright put the next runners on base and Bruce hit a three-run homer to make it 4-0.

INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 1: Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.