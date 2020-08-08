MLB Roundup: A's continue surge, beat Astros

OAKLAND, Calif. — Fresh off a game-finishing hit, Marcus Semien gave the Oakland Athletics a fast start.
Semien homered in the first after hitting a walkoff single to end a 13-inning win 15 hours earlier, and the A's beat the Houston Astros 3-1 on Saturday for their eighth straight victory.
“A lot of our games have been close but we're playing good defense, timely hitting. The pitching's been very consistent, it's almost surprising when we give up runs," Semien said. "That's a good sign. I think we're playing good ball, regardless of the batting averages up there, whatever, we're doing what we have to do to win games."
Frankie Montas (2-1) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing two hits without walking a batter and striking out five for the AL West-leading A's.
The three-time reigning division champion Astros lost their fourth in a row. The last three defeats have been by a total of four runs.
Semien became the first player in A’s franchise history with a game-ending hit and a leadoff homer on back-to-back days. He delivered again after singling home the winning run in the bottom of the 13th of a 3-2 win in Friday night's series opener.
Matt Chapman homered in the eighth and added an RBI groundout in the sixth as Oakland (11-4) matched the 2014 club for the best record through 15 games over the last 30 years.
PHILLIES 5, BRAVES 0: Jake Arrieta tossed six shutout innings for his first win in more than a year and Jay Bruce and J.T. Realmuto each homered to lead the Philadelphia Phillies past the Atlanta Braves Saturday night.
Arrieta (1-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out six for his first win since June 30, 2019. He made seven more starts before he was shut down with season-ending surgery on a bone spur in his pitching elbow.
Arrieta, who won the 2015 NL Cy Young Award with the Cubs, was sharp in shutting down the Braves and looked like the ace the Phillies expected when he joined them in 2018. Arrieta made his first start without allowing a run since Aug. 6, 2018.
He had help all around -- right fielder Bryce Harper made an outstretched, diving catch in the fifth that earned a fist pump in appreciation from Arrieta.
Realmuto continued his hot streak, homering for the third straight game, with a 427-foot solo shot in the fourth off Braves starter Kyle Wright (0-2). Wright put the next runners on base and Bruce hit a three-run homer to make it 4-0.
INDIANS 7, WHITE SOX 1: Zach Plesac tossed six strong innings and the Cleveland Indians snapped a scoring drought with a six-run fourth in a victory over the Chicago White Sox on Saturday.
The Indians had been blanked for 13 innings before Franmil Reyes and Jordan Luplow each hit a two-run homer in the fourth. Luplow was 0 for 21 with a walk this season before homering.
“It felt like the entire world just came off my shoulders,” Luplow said of his feelings rounding the bases. “It was nice seeing the smiles in the dugout. They were so happy for me.”
First base coach Sandy Alomar Jr., who is filling in as manager while Terry Francona deals with health issues, said he stuck with Luplow because many of his at-bats were good.
“Sometimes you just want that first one to be a blooper, but I'll take a homer,” Alomar said.
Domingo Santana added a solo homer in the eighth.
Plesac (1-1) allowed five hits and struck out seven in lowering his ERA to 1.29 this year.
The Cleveland pitching staff has allowed four runs or fewer in all 16 games this season.
