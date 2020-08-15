MLB Roundup: Nola tosses 7 scoreless in Phillies' 6-2 win over Mets

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins shook off a slump with a three-RBI double, Jean Segura homered and Aaron Nola tossed seven scoreless innings to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 6-2 win over the New York Mets on Saturday night.
Hoskins, once a feared slugger, has seen his production dramatically dip since the All-Star break last season and the worthiness of his spot in the lineup has been a daily question for manager Joe Girardi.
"I'm not worried about Rhys," Girardi said before the game.
He was on to something. Hoskins broke the game open in the fifth with a shot to right-center off Steven Matz (0-4) that cleared the bases and gave the Phillies a 5-0 lead. Hoskins hit 18 homers in just 50 games in 2017, 34 in 2018 and 29 last year — but has none this season. He only had one RBI this year and tied an ignominious franchise record this week when he grounded into three double plays in one game.
Matz allowed eight runs against the Nationals his last time out and seemed to have figured himself out early in this one. Segura hit a solo homer in the second for the 1-0 lead, but that was the only hit the lefty allowed until the fifth.
He walked Andrew McCutchen (batting just .184) with the bases loaded before allowing Hoskins -- his average hovering around .200 all season -- to rip his double. Hoskins scored on Bryce Harper's head-first slide into second base for an RBI double and a 6-0 lead. That was it for Matz.
Nola (2-1) tossed three-hit ball and struck out eight over his seven innings.
Nola left his last start against Baltimore after allowing one run in eight innings. Two relievers gave up seven runs in the ninth and the Phillies held on for a 13-8 victory.
Dominic Smith broke up the shutout with a two-run homer in the ninth, his fourth straight game with a homer.
The Phillies won the first two games of the series after Harper's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted them to a 6-5 victory Friday. The Phillies are 7-9, and in a season in which it will get late in the playoff push early, they know they needed to get going.
"I think we need to make some hay in the next 10 days," Girardi said. "These are important games. These two are important. I don't want to look too far ahead but these games are important."
Brewers 6, Cubs 5 (10 innings): Avisail Garcia doubled home the go-ahead run in the 10th inning and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Cubs Saturday, handing Chicago its first two-game losing streak this season.
The Cubs were the only team in the majors that hadn’t dropped back-to-back games before two straight losses to Milwaukee at Wrigley Field. Chicago had won three of four and 12 of 15.
Garcia doubled to deep right off Jeremy Jeffress (1-1) to score automatic runner Christian Yelich from second base to start the 10th. Luis Urías reached on an infield single for an additional run.
Alex Claudio retired three straight batters in the Cubs 10th for his first save. Ian Happ drove in a run with a groundout.
David Phelps (2-1) threw a scoreless inning for the victory. Urías had three hits and Braun and Garcia added two hits apiece for the Brewers, who beat Chicago 4-3 on Friday night.
Anthony Rizzo homered and had three hits and Happ added two doubles for Chicago.
Cardinals 5, White Sox 1 (Game 1): Adam Wainwright pitched five effective innings and Dexter Fowler had a key two-run single, helping St. Louis beat the Chicago White Sox 5-1 on Saturday in the Cardinals' return from a coronavirus outbreak.
Playing its first game since July 29, St. Louis looked much sharper than Chicago while improving to 3-3 in the opener of a straight doubleheader. Every other team in the majors had played at least 13 games coming into the day.
Wainwright (2-0) allowed one run and two hits in his second start of the year. Giovanny Gallegos then struck out the side in the sixth before John Gant finished the seven-inning game, a new rule for doubleheaders in the pandemic-shortened season.
Wainwright also recorded the team's previous win, beating Pittsburgh 9-1 on July 25. The Cardinals then dropped three in a row before a coronavirus outbreak shook up their roster and coaching staff, leaving them idle for weeks and resulting in 18 confirmed cases in the organization.
The White Sox finished with just three hits — two for Danny Mendick — and never recovered after Lucas Giolito (1-2) got off to a shaky start. Giolito allowed five runs, four earned, and six hits in five innings. The right-hander had looked good of late, going 1-0 with a 1.89 ERA over his previous three starts.
Twins 4, Royals 2 (Game 1): Nelson Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Minnesota Twins held on to beat the Kansas City Royals in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
Tyler Duffey (1-0) earned the win with a perfect inning in relief of Jake Odorizzi. Taylor Rogers picked up his fifth save in six chances for Minnesota, which was swept in Kansas City last week.
Gabe Speier (0-1) surrendered one while getting two outs for the Royals. Ian Kennedy started and pitched two innings as the opener, his first start since Sept. 28, 2018.
