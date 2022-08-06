MLB Roundup: O's beat Pirates to extend winning streak

Ryan McKenna hit a two-run double in the fifth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles won their fifth straight game, 6-3 over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday.

The Orioles celebrated the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards with a pregame ceremony that included Hall of Famers Eddie Murray and Mike Mussina, and Brooks Robinson addressed the team before the game. Then the current Baltimore players, who have become quite a story over the past few weeks, added some more present-year excitement to all the nostalgia.

Oneil Cruz hit a two-run homer for Pittsburgh in the fourth to cut an early Baltimore lead to one, but McKenna came through as a pinch-hitter the following inning, putting the Orioles up 5-2 with a big two-out hit to left.

Baltimore, which entered the day 1 1/2 games out of the final wild card in the American League, has now won 21 of its last 28 games. The Orioles (56-51) have already reached their highest win total in five years.

Austin Voth (2-1) allowed three runs and six hits in five-plus innings for Baltimore, and the bullpen handled the final 12 outs.

JT Brubaker (2-10) allowed three runs and eight hits in four innings.

GUARDIANS 4, ASTROS 1

Cal Quantrill tossed six scoreless innings and Amed Rosario had a two-run single, lifting the Cleveland Guardians to a 4-1 victory over the AL West-leading Houston Astros on Saturday night.

All-Star José Ramírez added two hits and an RBI, and Andres Gimenez and Myles Straw had two hits apiece. The Guardians pulled within 1 1/2 games of first-place Minnesota in the AL Central with the combined six-hitter.

Quantrill (8-5) struck out four with a lone walk, extending his winning streak to four and remaining undefeated at Progressive Field. The right-hander is 11-0 in 36 career games at the ballpark, including 26 starts for Cleveland.

Houston only advanced one runner past second base in the first eight innings against Quantrill, Trevor Stephan and James Karinchak. Aledmys Díaz’s second double of the game drove in Alex Bregman in the ninth against Emmanuel Clase.

The Astros have the second-best record in the AL — one game behind the Yankees — and are off to a franchise-best 70-39 start. Houston owns the top road record in the AL at 36-22 and leads the West by 11 1/2 games.

MARINERS 2, ANGELS 1 (GAME 1)

Ty France hit a two-run homer into the left-field bullpen in the third inning, George Kirby pitched six solid innings and the Seattle Mariners beat the Los Angeles Angels 2-1 Saturday to open a doubleheader.

France’s homer came with two outs against starter Jaime Barria (1-2) and erased a one-run lead that came from Mickey Moniak’s second-inning RBI single.

The go-ahead blast, which was France’s 300th hit with the Mariners, came one day after he had a tying single in the ninth during a 4-3, 10-inning loss to the Angels.

France has 14 homers on the season.

“That I was able to pull a hanging slider just shows that I was on time for a fastball,” France said. “That is the biggest key. If I can get on-time for a fastball, I’m going to be in a good spot, and I feel like I’m getting there again.”

CUBS 4, MARLINS 0

Drew Smyly tossed shutout ball into the seventh inning for his first win at Wrigley Field for the Cubs, leading Chicago past the Miami Marlins 4-0 on Saturday.

P.J. Higgins homered and singled, and Nico Hoerner added three hits and an RBI to help the Cubs defeat Miami for a second straight day after losing five straight.

Ian Happ had two hits and scored a run and Willson Contreras had an RBI single. Both All-Stars, Happ and Contreras were the subject of trade rumors before Tuesday’s deadline, but remained with Chicago.

The Marlins have lost six of seven and were shut out for the 12th time this season.