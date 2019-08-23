CHICAGO — Aníbal Sánchez pitched one-hit ball into the ninth inning and helped himself with two perfectly placed bunts, leading the Washington Nationals to a 9-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Friday.
Washington had a short turnaround with an afternoon start after its 7-1 victory at Pittsburgh on Thursday night. The Nationals didn't arrive in Chicago until early Friday morning, but their loaded lineup looked as if it got more than enough rest.
Juan Soto and Adam Eaton homered as Washington improved to 13-4 in its last 17 games, putting pressure on NL East-leading Atlanta and strengthening its position atop the wild card standings. It has outscored its opponents 129-66 since Aug. 5.
Chicago had won five in a row, but it was unable to overcome a shaky start by Jon Lester (10-9) and another rough performance at the plate. The Cubs finished with three hits, including two in their three-run ninth, a day after they finished with two in a 1-0 victory over San Francisco.
Sánchez (8-6), who flew into Chicago ahead of time on Thursday, allowed one earned run while improving to 8-0 in his last 16 starts. Matt Grace got the last two outs.
The 35-year-old Sánchez also delivered with his bat, going 2 for 3 after beginning the day with two hits on the year.
He set up Trea Turner's sacrifice fly in the third with a swinging bunt that he directed toward third to stay away from charging first baseman Anthony Rizzo. He drove in a run with a two-out bunt single in the fourth that died practically on the third-base line.
Lester allowed six runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings. The left-hander dropped to 1-3 with an 8.51 ERA in five starts this month.
Soto had three hits and scored four times, and Víctor Robles finished with two hits and two RBIs. Soto led off the seventh with a drive to center off David Phelps for his 29th homer.
RAYS 7, ORIOLES 1: Austin Meadows hit his first career grand slam to cap a seven-run second inning, Trevor Richards shined in his second start with Tampa Bay and the Rays extended their impressive road run by beating the Baltimore Orioles Friday night.
Meadows hit a 2-0 pitch from Ty Blach (0-2) deep into the center-field seats to send Tampa Bay to its fourth straight win over Baltimore. The drive was the highlight of an inning in which the Rays got five hits and a pair of walks.
One night earlier, Meadows hit the 259th home run allowed by the Orioles, a major league record. That number now stands at 261.
Tampa Bay has won 11 of its last 12 away games and now sits atop the AL wild-card standings. The Rays' 42-23 road record is the best in the majors.
It's been a rough season for Richards, who was 3-12 with Miami before being traded to the Rays on July 31 and immediately optioned to Triple-A Durham. The right-hander received a no-decision in his Tampa Bay debut on Sunday against Detroit, giving up two runs in 3 1/3 innings.
Richards (1-0) was dominant in the encore, allowing Baltimore two hits and a walk over six shutout innings, his longest outing since June 8.
Aaron Slegers worked the final three innings, getting his first major league save despite allowing a solo homer to Jonathan Villar.
The Rays' big second inning featured an RBI double by Kevin Kiermaier and a two-run single by Mike Zunino. Orioles second baseman Hanser Alberto made a diving stop of a two-out grounder but dropped the ball while preparing to throw, thus loading the bases for Meadows.
Blach gave up seven runs and nine hits over four innings. Claimed off waivers from San Francisco on Aug. 3, he's toting a 12.15 ERA in three starts with Baltimore.