NEW YORK (AP) — Todd Frazier clobbered a tying, three-run homer and Michael Conforto then lined a game-ending single as the New York Mets stormed back in the ninth inning to stun the Washington Nationals 7-6 Friday night for their seventh straight win.
Trailing 6-3, the Mets rallied against closer Sean Doolittle to win for the 14th time in 15 games at pulsating Citi Field. The Nationals hold the top spot in the NL wild-card race, the Mets are 1 ½ games behind them.
In what was once considered a lost season for each club at different points, a playoff atmosphere was palpable both in the stands and between the lines. It was arguably the biggest tilt at the ballpark since the 2016 NL wild-card game, with a near-sellout crowd seemingly hanging on every pitch.
Mets rookie Pete Alonso homered in his fourth straight game, hitting his 38th of the season off Stephen Strasburg. J.D. Davis also connected.
Davis and Wilson Ramos led off the ninth with hits off Doolittle and Frazier sent a drive into the second deck in left, sending the fans into a frenzy.
Newly signed Joe Panik followed with a single and was wiped out by a fielder's choice. After Jeff McNeil was retired, Amed Rosario singled. Conforto followed with a hard liner over the head of right fielder Adam Eaton, scoring Juan Lagares for the victory with his first career walk-off hit.
Doolittle (6-4) blew his fifth save in 30 chances. He has allowed 19 runs this season — 10 against the Mets, allowing 16 hits and two walks in just six innings over seven games.
Acquired from Toronto for two minor leaguers on July 28, Mets starter Marcus Stroman struck out a season-high nine in his first home game since the trade. The All-Star righty from Long Island exited to a standing ovation after walked Trea Turner to begin the seventh.
Blue Jays 8, Yankees 2: Brett Gardner lost his cool and New York lost its nine-game winning streak, beaten by Toronto.
Teoscar Hernandez homered twice, Danny Jansen hit a three-run drive and Randal Grichuk added a two-run shot. Toronto connected three times off homer-prone lefty J.A. Happ (9-7).
Blue Jays rookie Bo Bichette went hitless for the first time in his 12-game career, ending a major league record streak that saw him hit at least one double in nine consecutive games. Instead of contributing with his bat, the 21-year-old shortstop bailed the Blue Jays out with his glove, making a run-saving catch on Did Gregorius' bases-loaded liner to end the fifth.
Gardner was ejected and had to be restrained from going after home plate umpire Chris Segal in the fourth.
Mike Tauchman and Mike Ford hit solo home runs for the Yankees, who have two or more homers in a season-high eight straight games.
Blue Jays right-hander Sean Reid-Foley (2-2) allowed one run in five innings.
Astros 3, Orioles 2: Wade Miley pitched impressively against his former team, Jose Altuve hit a pivotal RBI triple in the seventh inning and Houston beat Baltimore for its seventh straight victory.
Alex Bregman drove in a run and scored for the Astros, who have won 17 of 20 to open a 10-game lead over Oakland in the AL West.
Athletics 7, White Sox 0: Mike Fiers tossed seven innings of three-hit ball to extend his career-best winning streak to nine games, leading Oakland past Chicago.
Dustin Garneau drove in two runs with a double in a five-run eighth inning as the A's pulled away.
Reds 5, Cubs 2: Trevor Bauer fanned 11 batters in his Reds home debut and Aristides Aquino homered again as Yasiel Puig's replacement, leading Cincinnati.
The Reds' biggest July trade paid off both ways against the NL Central leaders. Cincinnati got Bauer from the Indians as part of a three-team deal last week, sending Puig — one of their hottest hitters at midseason — to Cleveland.
Bauer (10-8) struggled in his first start with the Reds, acknowledging he was trying too hard during a 5-4 loss in Atlanta.
Tigers 5, Royals 2: Edwin Jackson pitched neatly into the seventh inning in his return to Detroit, overcoming an inside-the-park home run to lead off the game and beating Kansas City.