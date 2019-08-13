NEW YORK — Domingo Germán pitched seven strong innings to become the first 16-game winner in the majors and the New York Yankees beat Baltimore 8-3 on Tuesday night, running their winning streak over the Orioles to 15 games.
Germán allowed two runs, five hits, struck out seven, walked one and won his career-high seventh straight decision.
DJ LeMahieu homered on the first pitch he saw to get the Yankees going. Aaron Judge added a two-run double on the third anniversary of his major league debut in New York's four-run fourth.
Gio Urshela had three more hits, including an RBI single in the fourth. Cameron Maybin had a two-run single in the second while Gary Sánchez and Mike Tauchman added RBI doubles as the Yankees totaled 15 hits.
Meanwhile, Germán (16-2) kept Baltimore off-balance by throwing 37 curveballs. He generated 14 of his 21 swings and misses on his curveball.
The Yankees are on their longest winning single-season winning streak against one opponent since beating the 103-loss Philadelphia Athletics 15 in a row in 1954. They improved to 16-2 against Baltimore with one game left, won for the 13th time in 15 games overall and moved a season-high 39 games over .500 at 80-41.
LeMahieu hit his seventh career leadoff homer and fifth this season when he clobbered a fastball from John Means (8-8) and sent it into the left-center field bleachers. The 446-foot blast was New York's 60th against Baltimore. The Orioles have allowed an AL-record 249 homers, nine short of the record set by Cincinnati in 2016.
Nationals 3, Reds 1: Brian Dozier hopped a dugout piggyback ride to celebrate his 17th home run and Juan Soto hit a second-deck shot for his 25th as both returned to the lineup, Joe Ross extended his scoreless streak to 17 1/3 innings and Washington beat Cincinnati.
Ross (3-3) allowed one run and five hits in his 6 2/3 innings; the run came when the final batter the righty faced, José Iglesias, delivered an RBI single. Still, Ross now is responsible for the most consecutive innings without a run by a Nationals pitcher this season — and that's on a staff that includes Max Scherzer, Stephen Strasburg and Patrick Corbin.
With closer Sean Doolittle coming off five appearances in seven games — he mentioned feeling tired after Monday's save — Daniel Hudson got the last four outs, striking out Tucker Barnhart with men on the corners to end it as rain fell. It was Hudson's third save of 2019 and first since joining Washington from the Toronto Blue Jays in a trade-deadline deal.
Washington won its third game in a row with the mix of starting pitching and power hitting that let it surge from a 19-31 start to the lead in the NL wild-card standings.
Astros 6, White Sox 2, 1st game: Zack Greinke tossed six solid innings in his second start with the Astros, George Springer and José Altuve hit solo home runs and Houston topped Chicago in the first game of a doubleheader.
Springer connected on the first pitch of the day as the AL West-leading Astros won for the ninth time in 10 games. He also threw out a runner at the plate from right field.
Greinke (12-4) allowed two runs on seven hits in winning for the second time since Houston acquired him from Arizona in a deal at the trade deadline. The 35-year-old righty struck out six, walked two and hit a batter in a 102-pitch outing that was sharper than his Astros debut last week when he allowed five runs in six innings to Colorado.
Phillies 4, Cubs 2: J.T. Realmuto homered and drove in the tiebreaking run with an RBI double in the seventh inning to lift Philadelphia to a victory over Chicago.
The Phillies will have a familiar face in the dugout Wednesday when new hitting coach Charlie Manuel arrives. The franchise icon was hired to replace John Mallee as hitting coach earlier in the day.
He's got a lot of work to do to revive an underachieving offense that overcame 15 strikeouts for the win, but the pitching staff did the job against the NL Central leaders.
Blue Jays 3, Rangers 0: Five Blue Jays pitchers combined on a five-hitter, Teoscar Hernandez and Billy McKinney hit back-to-back home runs, and Toronto beat slumping Texas.
Blue Jays outfielder Randal Grichuk celebrated his 28th birthday with a solo home run as Toronto won for the fifth time in seven games.
Texas has lost six of seven, a stretch in which the Rangers have been shut out twice and scored more than three runs just once.