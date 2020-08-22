MLB Roundup

PITTSBURGH — Adam Frazier and Jacob Stallings homered and drove in three runs apiece, helping the Pittsburgh Pirates pound the Milwaukee Brewers 12-5 on Saturday.
Pittsburgh collected 14 hits for the second straight day, good enough for its first win streak since last September. Gregory Polanco had a home run and a double for his first two-hit game in 15 months. Colin Moran doubled three times, and Erik Gonzalez chipped in a two-run double in the seventh as the Pirates batted around against Milwaukee's suddenly vulnerable bullpen.
Pittsburgh's nine extra-base hits were a season high, and its run total matched the most surrendered by the Brewers this year.
Derek Holland (1-1) surrendered one run in five innings in his 300th major league appearance. The veteran left-hander allowed four hits in his first victory as a starter since April 9, 2019, for San Francisco.
The Pirates entered the weekend with the worst record in the major leagues after dropping 14 of 16. Their sputtering offense, however, has found a semblance of a groove against the Brewers. Pittsburgh's 19 runs against Milwaukee in the first two games of the series is one less than the club managed over its previous seven games combined.
Nationals 5, Marlins 4 (Game 1): The Washington Nationals’ bullpen halted a Miami Marlins rally, retiring all seven batters it faced in a victory on Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader.
Kyle Finnegan (1-0) struck out Jorge Alfaro to escape a two-out, bases-loaded jam he inherited from starter Max Scherzer in the fifth to earn his first major league win. Tanner Rainey pitched a 1-2-3 sixth, and Daniel Hudson earned his sixth save with a perfect seventh.
While Scherzer labored for much of his outing, Miami didn’t manage anything until Jonathan Villar’s RBI single in the fifth and Matt Joyce’s homer a batter later. Scherzer allowed the next four hitters to reach and was finally chased when Jesus Sanchez walked with the bases loaded.
Scherzer surrendered four runs while throwing 108 pitches in 4 2/3 innings. It was the third time in six starts the three-time Cy Young Award winner allowed at least four runs.
Angels 4, Athletics 3: Mike Trout drove in three early runs, then made a key catch late as Los Angeles beat the AL-best A's on Saturday to snap Oakland's nine-game home winning streak.
The three-time MVP made a diving grab on Matt Olson’s sinking liner to center field to start the eighth inning, which had Angels reliever Ty Buttrey clapping his glove in gratitude. Buttrey got six outs for his second save.
Anthony Rendon extended his hitting streak to 12 games for the Angels, who snapped a four-game losing streak with their second victory in the last 10.
Matt Andriese (1-1) relieved starter Griffin Canning in the fifth and pitched 2 1/3 innings for his first win with the Angels.
Ramon Laureano scored from first on a double by Olson in the fifth to make it a 4-3 game, but the A's (19-9) didn't have a winning rally in them this time. Oakland had its three-game winning streak snapped.
