TORONTO — Brandon Drury hit his first career grand slam, Justin Smoak had a two-run homer among his three extra-base hits, and the Toronto Blue Jays routed the Texas Rangers 19-4 Monday night.
Bo Bichette had the first four-hit game of his career and Randal Grichuk had three hits, including a solo homer as the Blue Jays won for the 10th time in 15 games.
Drury had five RBI, while Smoak and Grichuk each had four.
Blanked for the ninth time this season in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to the New York Yankees, the Blue Jays responded with season-highs in runs and hits (21) against six Rangers pitchers, including catcher Jeff Mathis, who gave up a two-run home run to Danny Jansen in the eighth.
Toronto scored eight runs in the fourth, its biggest inning since an eight-run outburst against Seattle on Sept. 20, 2016.
Nomar Mazara, Willie Calhoun and Rougned Odor hit solo home runs but Texas lost for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers were beaten by 11 or more runs for the third time this season.
Texas arrived in Toronto on the heels of a 1-0 shutout victory at Milwaukee on Sunday. Right-hander Ariel Jurado pitched around Vladimir Guerrero Jr. double to keep it scoreless in the first, but Drury and Bichette each hit RBI singles in the second as the Blue Jays immediately overturned Mazara's solo homer in the top half of the inning.
Jurado (6-8) allowed career-highs of eight runs and 11 hits in 3 2/3 innings. He has won just once in his past eight outings.
Nationals 7, Reds 6: Trea Turner and Matt Adams homered, Erick Fedde pitched well after allowing a solo shot on the game's first pitch and depleted Washington held on to edge Cincinnati.
Washington led 7-2 but blew most of that advantage before Sean Doolittle got his 27th save in 32 chances. He entered in the ninth with a 7-4 lead, but the struggling lefty closer's first pitch of the evening became Phillip Ervin's pinch-hit homer. The next batter singled, and came around on Joey Votto's two-out double off the wall in left. Doolittle finally ended things on Josh VanMeter's foul pop to third baseman Anthony Rendon.
Coming off a 5-4 trip that left them tied for the lead in the NL wild-card race, the Nationals opened a six-game homestand without three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer, left fielder Juan Soto or first baseman Ryan Zimmerman — all injured — while second baseman Brian Dozier was ill and limited to pinch-hitting duty.