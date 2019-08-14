PHILADELPHIA — J.T. Realmuto hit a grand slam, Bryce Harper went deep twice and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Chicago Cubs 11-1 in Charlie Manuel's first game as hitting coach, ruining Cole Hamels' return home Wednesday night.
Manuel was back in red pinstripes in his old dugout exactly six years to the day the franchise icon managed his last game for the Phillies. He heard "Charlie! Charlie! Charlie!" chants after Realmuto connected to make it 10-0 in the third.
Hamels, the 2008 NLCS and World Series MVP with Manuel's Phillies, was roughed up in his first game in Philadelphia since he was traded to Texas in July 2015. Hamels (6-4) gave up eight runs and nine hits in two-plus innings.
Aaron Nola (11-3) benefited from the offense's rare outburst. He allowed three hits, including Kris Bryant's homer, and struck out seven in seven innings.
Red Sox 5, Indians 1: Rafael Devers homered and singled, extending his robust hit streak to eight straight at-bats, and Xander Bogaerts connected twice to lead Boston to a victory over Cleveland.
Devers went 6 for 6 with four doubles Tuesday night in Boston's 7-6, 10-inning win. A day later, he singled in the first inning and hit a solo home run in the third before being retired on a comebacker in the fifth.
The MLB record for consecutive hits is 12, last accomplished by Detroit's Walt Dropo in 1952. Pinky Higgins got 12 straight for the Red Sox in 1938.
Rockies 7, Diamondbacks 6: Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning to give Colorado a victory over Arizona.
After Trevor Story was hit by a pitch, Arenado launched a fastball from Archie Bradley (3-5) over the fence in left. It was Arenado's third career walk-off homer and first since June 18, 2017, against San Francisco.
Arenado was doused with Powerade soon after crossing home plate and mobbed by teammates. Colorado ended a string of five straight losses to Arizona.
Auburn native Tim Locastro had a single and scored a run for Arizona.
Nationals 17, Reds 7: Anthony Rendon, Kurt Suzuki and Adam Eaton hit homers in a 10-run fifth that included an RBI single from Stephen Strasburg, and Washington tacked on another six runs in the next inning of what became a victory over Cincinnati, completing a three-game series sweep.
This marked the first time since the Nationals moved from Montreal in 2005 that every member of the team's lineup scored in a single inning. The NL wild-card leaders broke loose against Trevor Bauer for their biggest inning of the season; they scored 11 in an inning at Colorado in 2017.
White Sox 13, Astros 9: James McCann hit a tiebreaking grand slam in the eighth inning and Chicago outlasted Houston to win the season series from the runaway AL West leaders.
Rookie Eloy Jiménez hit his 20th homer and doubled, and Tim Anderson doubled twice among four hits for the White Sox.
Brewers 6, Twins 5: Rookie Trent Grisham hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning, and Milwaukee rallied to beat Minnesota.
The Brewers trailed 5-3 when Grisham, batting leadoff in his 11th game in the majors, blasted a 2-2 fastball from Sergio Romo (2-1) into the right-field stands. Ryan Braun reached on a throwing error by shortstop Jorge Polanco and Hernán Pérez singled before Grisham went deep.
Dodgers 9, Marlins 1: Clayton Kershaw struck out the first seven batters he faced and matched a season high with 10 strikeouts in seven shutout innings as Los Angeles beat Miami.
Kershaw (12-2) allowed two hits and retired the first 14 Miami batters before Harold Ramirez's two-out single to right in the fifth. The three-time Cy Young Award winner left after 90 pitches.
Rookie Edwin Rios hit his first two major league homers. Justin Turner went 3 for 5 with a home run and Corey Seager homered and had three RBIs for the Dodgers, who have outscored Miami 34-2 in the last three games.
Rangers 7, Blue Jays 3: Kolby Allard pitched 5 2/3 innings to win for the first time with Texas, Elvis Andrus had four hits and two RBIs and the Rangers beat Toronto to avoid a three-game sweep.
Nomara Mazara and Danny Santana hit solo home runs as the Rangers wrapped up a three-city trip by scoring more than five runs for the first time in that stretch of road games. The Rangers went 3-6 against Cleveland, Milwaukee, and Toronto, winning once against each opponent.
Padres 7, Rays 2: Cal Quantrill contributed with his arm and bat as the San Diego beat Tampa Bay for the first time in over nine years.
San Diego had lost nine in a row to the Rays overall since June 23, 2010, in an interleague matchup that hasn't occurred too often.
Athletics 9, Giants 5: Matt Chapman homered twice, including a pivotal drive in the ninth inning that followed a late collapse by Oakland's bullpen, and the Athletics held on to beat San Francisco.
Homer Bailey pitched seven scoreless innings and singled twice. Robbie Grossman also went deep and made a sliding catch in left, and Matt Olson added a two-run double to help the A's earn a split of the two-game series between Bay Area rivals.
Tigers 3, Mariners 2: Victor Reyes hit a two-run single in the second inning and Detroit held on to beat Seattle. Harold Castro had three hits for Detroit while catcher Jake Rogers threw out two baserunners to end innings.