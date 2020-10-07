MLB starts process of taking over minors' governance

NEW YORK — Major League Baseball is moving ahead with planning to eliminate the separate governing body of minor league baseball as part of a project to shrink affiliations from 160 to 120.

MLB said Wednesday it had retained Peter B. Freund and Trinity Sports Consultants to work on the transition.

The Professional Baseball Agreement between MLB and the National Association of Professional Baseball Leagues expired Sept. 30 without a successor deal following a year of acrimonious negotiations. The National Association was founded in 1901 and Pat O'Conner, the National Association president for the past 13 years, last month announced his retirement effective Dec. 31. The National Association office has been in St. Petersburg, Florida, and MLB intends to move minor league governance to the commissioner's office in New York.

Freund is principal owner of the Memphis Redbirds, the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A farm team in the Pacific Coast League, and of the Williamsport (Pennsylvania) Crosscutters, a Philadelphia Phillies' Class A team in the short-season New York-Penn League that has hosted big league games in recent summers. He is co-owner of the Charleston (South Carolina) RiverDogs, a New York Yankees' Class A team in the South Atlantic League, and is a New York Yankees limited partner.