MLB's average salary hovers around $4.4M

MLB revenue is estimated to have increased at close to a 4% annual rate in recent years, but will drop sharply this year because of the impact of the new coronavirus. MLB’s 2021 revenue also will be impacted, according to Manfred.

Scott Boras, the sport’s most powerful agent, says the disparity in rate of increase should be addressed in collective bargaining for the labor deal that replaces the contract expiring in December 2021.

“When the revenues are going up 15% and salaries are going up 1%, we’ve got to really calculate the rights valuation and look at it in a way that allows for those rights to be exercised differently,” he said.

While there were 878 players on rosters and injured lists at the start of the 2019 season, there were 899 players in the latest AP survey because teams had not yet trimmed to the active limit. The limit goes up this year from 25 to 26, and there could be an additional roster expansion following the disrupted spring training, which would impact the average.

Many teams have redirected money from the shrinking baseball middle class and toward the top of salary structures.