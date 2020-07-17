MLB's testing sweep brings some success

On Friday, Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Gregory Polanco and free agent outfielder Yaisel Puig both tested positive for COVID-19 while New York Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu and Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman both returned to the field after missing time with the virus.

Dr. Amesh Adalja, senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, said it was possible baseball's rigorous testing could create conflicts over resources in test-strapped regions, but he also thinks MLB's investment might spur much-needed innovation and boost production in testing.

"The solution here is really to make sure that we expand testing," Adalja told The Associated Press. "And maybe because MLB will be putting resources into trying to buy all these tests, that might actually be a way to expand capacity. I don't know if that's going to happen or not, but we want to be in a place where testing can be done as quickly and as easily as possible for all purposes."

MLB's approach to its return has been different than the NBA and NHL, which both opted for a bubble-like atmosphere in hub cities. The NBA has 22 teams in Orlando, Florida, while the NHL's teams will play in either Toronto and Edmonton.