MLS returns minus one team

DALLAS DISAPPOINTMENT

Dallas coach Luchi Gonzalez spoke to reporters on Tuesday, a day after the team withdrew from the event. He said players felt hurt and hopeless in the moment — but they also knew there was going to be risk.

"I don't think there was going to be a right or wrong moment (for the tournament). I think it needed to happen and there's no regrets," Gonzalez said. "I'm not sorry I'm having this experience with these players, because I know it's a good learning lesson for the league, for the game and for all the other teams."

EARLY STARTS

Because of the heat and humidity in the Orlando area during the summer, some games will be played at 9 a.m. That means routines will have to be adjusted, like big pregame meals.

"Never have I ever coached a 9 a.m. real game, so that will be an experience," Sporting KC coach Peter Vermes said. "At the same time, I think that we're going to obviously readjust the way we do things. Maybe wake up a little bit earlier, try to fuel the body a little bit differently, probably the night before and earlier that day."

THE SKINNY

The 25 teams (following Dallas' withdrawal) are divided into six groups for the preliminary round. Each team will play three group-stage games over 16 consecutive days. The results in the group stage will count toward the regular season. The winner of the final match on Aug. 11 will get a place in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League. The teams are playing for a $1.1 million prize pool.

