Moana's voice, Cravalho takes the next step

"I really related to Amber. I genuinely I understood her optimism," she said. "I am an optimist almost to a fault myself. I also have to kind of get real and be like, 'Oh, wait, I can reach out and ask for help.'"

Cravalho had already had some on-camera experience, including in the short-lived television show "Rise," which was canceled after one season. ("My first heartbreak.") But she was nervous about a feature film and acting opposite people like Carol Burnett.

"My biggest challenge is figuring out what to do with my face on screen," she said.

Thankfully, she had an unusually empathetic and supportive director in Haley, who helped her feel comfortable and gave her space to play around with her character and lines. And he's excited for audiences to see her in a more dramatic role.

"Yes, she's optimistic. Yes, she's bright and shiny. But she also has a depth of emotion. She really is layered. She's not just this Disney princess," Haley said. "I think you can see that in her performance. She goes to so many different places in the role."

Cravalho has for the past few years been living outside of Hawaii, first in New York and now in Los Angeles. She finished up high school on her laptop from the set of "Rise," and she empathizes with all the students having to do that now.