Montreal star Carey Price steps away for mental health help

MONTREAL — Canadiens goaltender Carey Price has voluntarily entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association joint player assistance program, a stunning announcement Thursday less than a week before start of the season and just three months after the former NHL MVP backstopped Montreal to the Stanley Cup Final.

The league and players' union said the 34-year-old Price will be away from the team while he takes part in the program. The union did not specify why he entered the program, but Price's wife, Angela, cited mental health as a reason in an Instagram post showing Price and their three children.

"Part of the privilege of being in the position our family is in, is that we also get a public platform to show how there is and can be a path for anyone who is struggling," she wrote. "No matter what is on the line, we hope we can communicate the importance of putting your mental health first not just by saying it, but by showing up and doing the work to get better. Carey's showing up for himself and our family and making the best possible decision for us."

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin said Price would be in the program for at least 30 days. He said the news caught him by surprise, but he encouraged everyone to seek help when needed.