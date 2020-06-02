Moravia Central School District

I want to continue to serve on the school board as I believe there is nothing more important for a community than promoting educational excellence for its children. I believe in a quality education for all students while being financially responsible to the members of our district, especially in this time of uncertainty. Having been on the board now for three years, I believe I am able to hit the ground running to make sure we are best positioned over the next few years to weather this storm. I also want to further the school districts mission to “nurture, inspire and empower all students to discover their passions and achieve personal success” and its vision of a “world-class education rooted in our community’s values.”