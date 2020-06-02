Moravia Central School District

Proposed budget: $24,238,869 ... +3.2%
Estimated tax levy: +2.99%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: 1. Purchasing three student transport vehicles at a cost not to exceed $362,000. 2. A proposed budget of $79,500 for the Powers Library.
School board candidates (two three-year spots available):
Michelle Lyon
Age: 49
Family: Married; two children
Residence: Moravia
Education: Bachelor's degree in accounting; SUNY Oswego
Elected office and community service experience: School board of education for the past 12 years
Top three priorities:
1. Provide the best education and opportunities through personalized pathways for all students in an environment where students feel safe to learn and develop.
2. Ensure social and emotional well being of all students.
3. Sustain proper financial stewardship and allocation of resources.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
Being a member of the school board allows me the opportunity to give back to my community. I have enjoyed the rewards and the challenges of being on the Moravia school board and look forward to serving in this capacity for another three years.
Terry Thompson
Age: 54
Family: Married; four grown children
Residence: Moravia
Education: High school graduate of McGraw Central School
Elected office and community service experience: Current member, Moravia school board; president of the William H. Church Post 126, DADS of Foreign Service Veterans in Moravia (have held this position for 10 years) second vice commander of Post 800 Sons of the American Legion in Groton (have held this position for seven years); member of Post 7127 VFW Auxiliary in Moravia (have held this position for four years); election inspector (worked in both Locke and Moravia) for the past four years.
Top three priorities:
1. Continue to make certain all students in our district have access the best possible education and programing so we can set them up to achieve their future goals.
2. Financial responsibility and transparency.
3. Quality learning/work environment for our students, teachers, and staff.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I want to continue to serve on the school board as I believe there is nothing more important for a community than promoting educational excellence for its children. I believe in a quality education for all students while being financially responsible to the members of our district, especially in this time of uncertainty. Having been on the board now for three years, I believe I am able to hit the ground running to make sure we are best positioned over the next few years to weather this storm. I also want to further the school districts mission to “nurture, inspire and empower all students to discover their passions and achieve personal success” and its vision of a “world-class education rooted in our community’s values.”
