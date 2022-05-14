Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, May 17, at Moravia High School North Foyer, 68 S. Main St., Moravia

Proposed budget: $26,632,861 ... +5.9%

Estimated tax levy: 2.50%

Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: A proposition to purchase three 66-passenger school buses at cost not to exceed $362,100.

School board candidates (three three-year seats available):

Shawn Becker

Did not reply

Emily Palmer

Did not reply

Connie M. Pendergast

Age: Did not answer

Family: Married; four children, one child, two stepchildren, one deceased stepchild, ages 40 through 56

Residence: Moravia

Education: Tompkins Cortland Community College, associate's degree in chemical dependency counseling

Elected office and community service experience: Did not answer

Top three priorities: Did not answer

Why did you decide to run for school board?:

The integrity and effectiveness of our public school system is of importance to all of us. While alternatives to public schools exist, they are not currently realistic options for many families. Our future leaders deserve a substantive and comprehensive education, and if elected, my goal will be to build on what's beneficial for our students and work to establish new avenues for them to thrive academically, emotionally, and socially. Our public schools are worth the fight and investing in those for whom the district exists in the first place will contribute not only to their success but that of the entire community. I look forward to the opportunity to serve the school district and the community, and I thank you in advance for your consideration.

Andrew Powers

Age: Did not answer

Family: Married; five children, ages 30-41

Residence: Moravia

Education: Moravia Central School District, graduated in 1981

Elected office and community service experience: President of 4 Town First Aid; volunteer, Locke Police Department; school crossing guard and a member of St. Matthew's Church.

Top three priorities: Did not answer

Why did you decide to run for school board?

I would like to serve on the Moravia Central School District Board to help the community in any way I can. I would like to see that all children (including those with disabilities) get a fair education. I would like to see that all children who want to play any sport will be able to. To make sure that we have a well working budget for the District, I would like to see that taxpayers money is spent where it should be.

Jackie Schnurr

Age: 50

Family: Widowed; one child, age 12

Residence: Moravia

Education: Ph.D. in biology from Idaho State University; bachelor's degree in natural resources from Cornell University

Elected office and community service experience: President of the Board of Trustees at Powers Library; Board member for Owasco Flats Nature Reserve and Friends of Fillmore Glen State Park; volunteer with Ms. Conway’s kindergarten class for Forest Mondays (where we take the students out to learn about nature firsthand). I have also held many service positions where I work, at Wells College.

Top three priorities:

1. Supporting the development of our children: academically, socially, and emotionally. The past several years have been difficult for our children — we need to meet them where they are and champion their strengths while addressing their weaknesses.

2. Assisting our teachers so that they have the resources to do their jobs in a safe and supportive environment. This may include additional professional development opportunities as well as access to other resources that they may need.

3. Updating the facilities in the district so that we have access to the latest technology — in the classroom as well as extracurriculars such as sports, clubs, and our amazing music and theatre departments.

Why did you decide to run for school board?

As an educator with over 25 years of teaching experience at the college level, I believe that teaching our children how to critically think will allow them to become productive future members of society. By joining the school board I hope to bring some of my years of expertise to supporting students as they develop. The Moravia Central School District has been wonderful for the education of my son and I would like to give back to my community by helping to “nurture, inspire, and empower all students."

