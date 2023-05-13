Polling: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the north foyer of Moravia Middle School/High School, 68 South Main St.

Proposed budget: $28,676,344 ... +7.67%

Estimated tax levy: +1.50%

Tax cap: Below tax cap, simple majority needed for approval

Special ballot propositions: 1. Proposition to purchase three 66-passenger school buses at a cost not to exceed $447,000.

School board candidates (two three-year seats available):

Heidi McNall

Age: 50

Family: Three children, ages 19, 22 and 24

Town of residence: Moravia

Education: Bachelor's degree in construction management, Colorado State University. I attended Colorado State University with an Army ROTC scholarship. I graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Construction Management degree, then was commissioned in the U.S. Army. I was honorably discharged as a captain

Elected office and community service experience: Post 7127 VFW member and officer. I have organized many community fundraisers to include St. Baldrick's event that raised over $20,000 and free spaghetti dinners, as well as long time supporter of our local Hope Food Pantry.

Top three priorities:

1. Be good stewards of the district finances; ensuring that the usage of funds supports short and long term district goals.

2. Continuing to strive to uphold the high expectations for student achievement and quality instruction.

3. Continue to collaborate with our community members, teachers, students and parents, striving for continuous improvement in the district.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

Moravia is where my three children graduated from and where my partner’s children currently attend. I look forward to giving of my time and energy to help our school district continue to succeed. My work/life experiences have given me the skills needed, to work as a team, for the greater good of an organization. I believe my love of our community and my desire to ensure we have a safe and future focused environment for students and teachers will allow me to collaborate with school board colleagues, parents, educators, students and community leaders effectively during my tenure.

Diana Plue

Age: 49

Family: Married, three children ages 11, 14 and 15

Town of residence: Niles.

Education: Juris Doctor, Albany Law School

Elected office and community service experience: Currently: I am on the board of directors and treasurer for Moravia Summer Recreation Program, I am a member of the Moravia Athletic Boosters Club and Moravia Music Boosters Club. Past: I was co-chair on the Niles Comprehensive Planning Board from January 2006-January 2010. I have coached youth soccer and been an assistant coach for youth softball. I was a member of Moravia APT.

Top three priorities:

1. Maintaining strong educational programs and recruiting and retaining quality educators: To have strong and varied educational programs, quality and caring teachers are needed. To recruit and maintain quality teachers the district needs to understand what the current teachers like about teaching in Moravia, issues faced by teachers and support teachers feel they need. The district also needs to communicate with parents and students for their input on what they think makes a good teacher and their input on programs they would like to have at Moravia.

2. Mental wellness and health: COVID-19 caused an increase of mental health challenges for children and teachers. The district must continue to do all it can to provide services and support for mental health and provide a safe place for students. The district needs to constantly evaluate and address the social and environmental factors that impact mental health.

3. Artificial Intelligence: AI has grown at a rapid pace this past year and is not going away. A policy needs to be developed regarding teaching about AI, teaching with AI, and the use of AI by students. A policy will need to be developed about when AI is acceptable to use.

Why did you decide to run for the school board?

As a parent to three children currently attending Moravia School District, I decided I would like to know first-hand what is happening in our district. I believe it is essential the school district provides every student with the tools and skills needed to meet their potential and the challenges of today’s world. I think it is important the district continues to provide quality academic classes, art, music, and athletic programs. I would like to have a proactive part in putting forth ideas and spending plans that do not result in cutting programs but remains fiscally responsible to the community. I also think it is imperative that the Board has a plan to recruit, hire and retain quality educators. A good teacher can not only inspire a child but possibly save a child. I think the best way to develop a successful recruitment and retention policy is by communicating with our current teachers, students, and parents. I would like to be part of that discussion. Never one to sit idle, I decided I would like to be an active participant in guiding policies that effect the well-being, safety, and education of our children. It would be a pleasure to serve the community, students, and teachers as a member of the board of education.

Andrew Powers

Did not reply