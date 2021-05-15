Moravia Central School District

Proposed budget: $25,143,256 ... +3.73%
Estimated tax levy: +2.45%
Tax cap: At cap, simple majority needed for approval
Special ballot propositions: A proposition to purchase three 66-passenger school buses at maximum cost of $354,000.
School board candidates (two three-year seats available):
Jennifer Bilinski
Did not respond.
Leigh Hess
Did not respond.
Mary Owen
Age: 68
Family: Married; two grown children
Residence: Sempronius
Education: Master of social work management; School of Social Welfare, State University of New York at Albany; licensed clinical social worker, NYS Education Department
Elected office and community service experience: I have served on several boards including a Federally Qualified Health Center and a statewide treatment and research organization. Presently, I am training through Cornell as a citizen advocate with the newly developed NYS Citizens Public Health Training Program.
Top three priorities:
The district’s current strategic plan for 2020-2023 includes some of my top priorities but with modifications:
1. Prepare a school re-entry plan that addresses student gaps in learning (post pandemic) and incorporates evidence-based practices in learning approaches. Strategy: Increase support to teachers and staff as we enter a more flexible learning environment that uses the best of direct and virtual education techniques
2. Ensure the social and emotional wellness of all students. Strategy: Develop policies that include an increased focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion. Research tells us that the skills students need to succeed in today’s environment include the ability to communicate effectively and with respect and learn to work with other who have different life experiences. NOTE: The NYS Regents is asking school boards to promote a deeper education in history, increase diversity of educators and increase civic engagement across grades.
3. Provide an efficient, high-quality system, within a prudent and forward planning budget. Strategy: Obtain input on district operations from all stakeholders though a satisfaction survey process. Build in a plan to report back to these groups on the planned efforts to address identified concerns and subsequent outcomes. Providing an opportunity to provide feedback and get a formal response will improve communication among all parties.
Why did you decide to run for school board?
I am seeking a position on the MSCD Board because I am semi-retired and have the time to give back to Moravia, which I love. I will put our children first and ensure that they are given every advantage available. I am an administrator with a focus on quality. I bring over 30 years of high-level experience creating programs and services for children and adults within the health, behavioral health, and intellectual disability fields. I have administered national and statewide projects. My titles have included: social work director and chief of treatment services. I have opened and directed a 92-bed civil confinement facility. I have taught graduate-level courses in supervision and administration at SU. Currently, I am a behavioral health surveyor accrediting hospitals and behavioral facilities (including therapeutic schools) across the nation. My expertise includes: leadership, data management, performance Improvement, environment of care/emergency management, infection control, information management, human resources and robust process improvement. As a school board member, I will focus on vreating a safe and respectful learning culture for children, staff, families, and community members, reducing risks for our children and community and listening to our teachers and developing policy to support social wellbeing and academic growth. COVID has stressed all of us this past year, but it has also shown us how adaptable and caring we can be. Now, we need to be forward thinking. I believe that my organizational skills will strengthen the functioning of the Board and increase the dialog between the School District and Moravia residents to create education of the best quality and value. Finally, I want to thank each teacher, staff member and administrator at MCSD for your Herculean efforts in meeting our children’s needs during COVID. Your extra efforts helped to keep our children and community safe. I hope to work with you as we go forward.
Neil Stevens
Age: 36
Family: Married; four children, ages 1-7
Residence: Niles
Education: Bachelor of science (natural resources) with honors from Cornell University – 2007.
Elected office and community service experience: I have been a consistent member of the Long Hill Fire Department since age 16; I am an active member of the Kelloggsville Odd Fellows Hall (MCS College Scholarships, chicken BBQs at School); past member of the Moravia Village Police Department.
Top three priorities:
1. High-quality education should always be a school district’s top priority. Employment of dedicated, motivated and conscientious educators shaping the future of our society. Equipping these educators with cutting edge technology to increase efficiency in the education process.
2. Fiscal responsibility to the school district and the taxpayers. While it is important to support high quality education with fully funded programs; it is imperative this funding is secured and supported in a manner that protects the taxpayers in the community.
3. School safety. The school should be a welcoming, comfortable place for students to recognize and develop personal strengths and passions. The school board, school supervisors, employees and staff have a responsibility to the students and community for everyone’s wellbeing.
Why did you decide to run for school board?:
I have a vested interest in MCS, as my wife and I will eventually have four children enrolled in the school district. I value high quality education and variety in extracurricular activities. I believe in strong fiscal responsibility. In my current role as a supervisor, I believe in an open-door approach to supervision, transparency is key to public trust and support. I have devoted my career to public service and aspire to assist in the continuation of excellence associated with MCS. It would be a privilege to serve the students and the community on the board of education.