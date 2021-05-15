Moravia Central School District

I am seeking a position on the MSCD Board because I am semi-retired and have the time to give back to Moravia, which I love. I will put our children first and ensure that they are given every advantage available. I am an administrator with a focus on quality. I bring over 30 years of high-level experience creating programs and services for children and adults within the health, behavioral health, and intellectual disability fields. I have administered national and statewide projects. My titles have included: social work director and chief of treatment services. I have opened and directed a 92-bed civil confinement facility. I have taught graduate-level courses in supervision and administration at SU. Currently, I am a behavioral health surveyor accrediting hospitals and behavioral facilities (including therapeutic schools) across the nation. My expertise includes: leadership, data management, performance Improvement, environment of care/emergency management, infection control, information management, human resources and robust process improvement. As a school board member, I will focus on vreating a safe and respectful learning culture for children, staff, families, and community members, reducing risks for our children and community and listening to our teachers and developing policy to support social wellbeing and academic growth. COVID has stressed all of us this past year, but it has also shown us how adaptable and caring we can be. Now, we need to be forward thinking. I believe that my organizational skills will strengthen the functioning of the Board and increase the dialog between the School District and Moravia residents to create education of the best quality and value. Finally, I want to thank each teacher, staff member and administrator at MCSD for your Herculean efforts in meeting our children’s needs during COVID. Your extra efforts helped to keep our children and community safe. I hope to work with you as we go forward.