More NBA games called off as contact tracing probes continue

"I think we're doing as well as we can be, during what's a very difficult time, not just for the NBA but for a lot of people in the country," said NBA senior vice president David Weiss, who helps oversee all the health and safety efforts for the league. "And I think we're doing that well because everybody — from players, staff, families — is making some shared sacrifices to try to do as well as we can."

The NBA has some staff with public health backgrounds, who knew what contact tracing was before it became a buzz term in the sports world a few months ago, to assist in the process. Players get asked a series of questions; examples include if they played 1-on-1 against anyone in practice, if they've recently gotten a massage or therapy, was the person administering that treatment wearing a mask, or if they've recently socialized with others for more than a few moments.

The answers help create the path for investigators to follow.

The biggest culprits that have led to players being flagged and ruled out during the contact tracing process: meals and shared rides, improper mask usage. The smaller the area where people are congregating, the smaller the air volume, the higher the risk — and the NBA has been telling teams that since the protocols for the bubble were established back in June.