ALBANY — More correction officers are accusing New York's prison agency of discriminating when it comes to religious beards.
A federal judge last week barred the state prison department from taking any "adverse action" against correctional officers who have a beard or are seeking a religious beard accommodation.
The order signed last week is tied to a federal lawsuit filed in August. The litigation argues that the prison agency discriminated against two Muslim officers, Brian Sughrim and David Feliciano, who were suspended after refusing to shave their religious beards.
A day after the lawsuit's filing, the agency reinstated the two officers and said it would review its rules due to a state law that bans employment discrimination because of religious attire or facial hair.
The state's Department of Corrections and Community Supervision declined Monday to comment on the judge's order. The order will prevent the agency from retaliating or harassing employees who have a religious accommodation for facial hair or have applied for one, said Joshua Moskovitz, an attorney for the two correction officers.
Yet since the other officers were reinstated, other correction officers say they faced discrimination over their religious beards, according to court filings.
Corrections officer Roland Sofo, who believes in the traditional Norse Pagan religion Asatru, said in a court filing that maintaining a beard is an important practice to his religious beliefs.
Sofo, who works at a prison in Cayuga County, said he sought a religious accommodation last month, but the agency denied the request and said having a beard was a "personal preference," according to his court filling.
A prison official then ordered him to shave, according to the court document, and told Sofo he'd be suspended if he refused.
"Before and after that lawsuit was filed, many officers at Cayuga C.F. had and continue to have beards for non-religious reasons," he said in a signed declaration. "To my knowledge, none of those officers has faced consequences for not shaving."
A second corrections officer, Khaldoun Alshamiri, said he is Muslim and has a beard based on his religious beliefs.
In a signed declaration, Alshamiri said he submitted an accommodation request to grow facial hair in September but did not receive a response.
Despite that, Alshamiri said a prison official ordered him to shave and wrote him up for "disobeying a direct order" after he refused.
Later, a sergeant told him "Albany said I had to be allowed to work until my request for an accommodation was decided," according to the declaration.