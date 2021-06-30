More slipping, sliding at Wimbledon, even without any rain

Both of those matches were on Centre Court. But Isner's trouble came on Court 18 during his five-set loss Wednesday, and Kyrgios came down awkwardly on No. 1 Court.

In what sounded like an attempt to dispel the notion that anything might be different about the grass two years since the tournament was last held, the All England Club issued a statement Tuesday night that said, in part: "The preparation of the grass courts has been to exactly the same meticulous standard as in previous years."

The grass is removed and replaced annually. So the fact that the 2020 edition was called off because of the pandemic shouldn't affect things.

"Even though we didn't have The Championships, our renovation program was the same," Neil Stubley, the club's head of courts and horticulture, said before competition began Monday. "So we literally just ripped the courts up and sort of re-leveled, re-seeded and then just grew them back in for this year."

Djokovic offered another possible explanation: Players are out of practice on grass. Not only was last season's circuit on the surface wiped out, but there were only two weeks, instead of the standard three, between the end of the clay-court French Open and start of Wimbledon.