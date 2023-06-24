Son-in-Law (1993, Comedy) Pauly Shore, Carla Gugino CMT, 6:30 p.m.
The Secret Life of Pets (2016, Children) Eric Stonestreet Nick, 6:30 p.m.
Despicable Me (2010, Children) Steve Carell, Jason Segel Bravo, 7 p.m.
Straight Outta Compton (2015, Biography) O'Shea Jackson Jr., Corey Hawkins BET, 7 p.m.
The Magnificent Seven (2016, Western) Denzel Washington, Chris Pratt AMC, 7 p.m.
Hustlers (2019, Comedy-drama) Constance Wu, Jennifer Lopez VH1, 8 p.m.
The Avengers (2012, Action) Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans FX, 8 p.m.
A Few Good Men (1992, Drama) Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson Sundance, 9 p.m.
Lethal Weapon 4 (1998, Action) Mel Gibson, Danny Glover IFC, 10 p.m.
The Rock (1996, Action) Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage AMC, 10 p.m.
Enough (2002, Suspense) Jennifer Lopez, Billy Campbell VH1, 10:30 p.m.