Mr. Perfect
Mr perfect is a senior gentleman that has lived in harmony with the resident cat. He’s good with people and... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Two people died in a motor vehicle crash in Auburn early Saturday morning, the Auburn Police Department said.
- Updated
A nine-month investigation into an Auburn overdose death has led to the arrest of a Throop man accused of selling drugs to the victim.
- Updated
Police said a man who had just arrived for work Tuesday morning at Tessy Plastics in Elbridge was pronounced dead after his vehicle rolled int…
- Updated
Police have released the names of the two people who died in a motor vehicle crash early Saturday morning in Auburn.
- Updated
Results of recent Cayuga County Health Department food establishment inspections:
- Updated
Arrests in the Cayuga County area reported by Auburn Police Department, New York State Police and the Cayuga County Sheriff's Office.
- Updated
AUBURN — A local reverend believes his mother's gravesite has been singled out by Fort Hill Cemetery, which asked him to remove items from the…
- Updated
SKANEATELES — The Skaneateles Central School District Board of Education approved the firing of a teaching assistant who told the board she's …
- Updated
A Port Byron man has died after a motorcycle crash in northern Cayuga County on Wednesday night.
- Updated
Emergency and utility crews responded to a major gas line leak off Route 34 in the town of Fleming on Monday morning that forced temporary eva…