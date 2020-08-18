Mulligan: Extra year of NCAA eligibility for fall athletes?

Not a single game is guaranteed because of the pandemic, and athletes are wondering what should they do.

"For me and my parents, one of the things we're focusing on is eligibility," said Stanford defensive back Joshua Drayden, who is part of the players' rights group We Are United. "We're just trying to weigh all of our options. Same for a lot of athletes around the Pac-12 and the nation."

Because of the uncertainty and so many variables, West Virginia athletic director Shane Lyons, who is part of the DI Council, would like to allow athletes in all fall sports to get an extra year of eligibility and competition, regardless of how much they play and when.

"We talk about the student-athlete experience and definitely the season's going to be different. With crowd sizes, the number of competitions," said Lyons, who is also head of the NCAA's football oversight committee. "Why charge these student-athletes with a year of eligibility? That's one thing they don't have to worry about."

As Lyons and others in college sports describe it, the problem for athletes is not just weighing whether to opt out or in at the start of the season.