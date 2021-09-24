Name drop: Cleveland set to say goodbye to Indians for good

"I may not wash that one," he said. "I'm just going to take it home the way it is."

Hamilton, who called his first Indians game in 1990, doesn't know what type of reaction to expect from Cleveland fans on Monday. He thinks the name change will have a bigger impact next season — when the Indians don't take the field.

"I think it's going to be a bigger deal on opening day, the home opener," he said. "The first game isn't going to be in Kansas City as the Guardians, it's going to be here. That's going to be more interesting."

Before summer faded completely, Don and Julie MacDonald of Fairview Park, Ohio, made one last family trip to the ballpark this week. It was their son Josh's 10th birthday, and they made sure to grab some new Indians merchandise, at least until the Guardians is available.

As his kids ate pizza slices along a railing in the right-field corner, MacDonald mulled how things might be different going forward and how they may stay the same.

The Indians might have a new name. Their fans aren't changing.

"It's going to be hard to not say Indians for a while," he said. "It's been so natural for so long and I don't see Chief Wahoo going away any time soon. There are still so many fans wearing it. The name might be Guardians, but I think people will still say Indians."

