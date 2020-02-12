NASCAR drivers anticipate changes to Speedweek in 2021

There are also sprint cars, late models and modifieds racing at nearby short tracks like New Smyrna and Volusia speedways, all in the general vicinity of Daytona Beach, the birthplace of NASCAR.

“It takes all of that,” Bowyer said. “Hey, the weather does not suck. It sucks in a lot of places right now in America. It does not suck down here and there’s a lot of good racing going on. Why wouldn’t you be down here?”

Tweaking Speedweeks would be the first hint of an anticipated overhaul to NASCAR's 2021 schedule. The sanctioning body has said it won't shy away from trying new venues while heeding calls from fans and drivers to visit more short tracks and dirt tracks.

NASCAR purchased sister company International Speedway Corp. last year to create one private company that gives the series the flexibility to alter race dates, venture to different tracks (new and old) or even shake things up like adding this year's doubleheader at Pocono in Pennsylvania.