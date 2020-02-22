NASCAR drivers sliding back into rhythm after wreck

Hamlin zeroed in on his home track in Richmond, Virginia, the final race on Busch's schedule. He said if he can get into a Toyota Tundra and find sponsorship within this coming week, he'll challenge his teammate.

“Might as well book this as a W,” Hamlin said. “If sponsorship is secured within a week I’m in. KB will go 4-1.”

Busch did not seem threatened.

“So what do I get if no one can do it?” Busch wondered.

Harvick said the money would then go to the Bundle of Joy Foundation run by Busch and his wife, Samantha, that helps families struggling to conceive children. Harvick egged on Marcus Lemonis, chairman of the Gander Outdoors brand that sponsors the Truck Series, to match his pledge and there's now $100,000 on the line to any Cup driver who can beat Busch in a Truck Series race.

On a dreary day at the race track, it was exactly what the sport needed after a difficult week wondering about Ryan Newman's frightening accident on the last lap of the Daytona 500. Many drivers initially feared Newman would not survive the spectacular crash, but he walked out of the hospital 42 hours after the accident.