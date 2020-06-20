NASCAR has new rules, new feuds entering Talladega

Hamlin, who did indeed win at Homestead last Sunday, said after that race the feud was over. But LaJoie in his weekly podcast continued the clash until finally relenting Thursday with a social media post apologizing for his role in the bickering.

LaJoie explained his position during a Zoom session with reporters and said both were wrong.

"Did I run my mouth a little bit more than what I probably should have? Yes. Did he do things that he probably regretted. Yes. That's how we got into this situation," LaJoie said. "We are both grown-ups. We both have kids. We both have jobs and livelihoods that are bigger than this little tiff we have going on."

Meanwhile, Logano has not forgiven Elliott for the mistake that took them both out of contention on the final lap at Bristol. Logano refused to cut Elliott any room on the track as he raced Hamlin for the victory last week by making it difficult for Elliott to get past him every chance Logano had.

Elliott curtly said after the race he needed to learn how to handle lapped traffic better and never mentioned Logano specifically.

Logano has made it clear he has no incentive to get out of Elliott's way.

"You race people the way they race you. You can't do things without repercussions of some sort. You cost me a win, I cost you a win. Those types of things go like that," he said.

