NASCAR holding rare weekday race

There are a few ironmen who want even more racing: defending Cup champion Kyle Busch plans on running four Cup races, two Xfinity events and a truck race at Darlington and Charlotte from May 17-28.

Chase Elliott, who finished fourth Sunday, liked not having any practices to test things out and just going racing. And the midweek racing reminds the 24-year-old of how he got started in youth racing, running whenever and wherever he could.

“Hopefully, we can kind of make this a trend and get back to our roots,” he said.

It's a trend plenty of race fans might enjoy, Darlington President Kerry Tharp said. A midweek race or two might be a kick to longtime fans and perhaps destination viewing like Monday night NFL games or Thursday night college football.

“I think it's something they can be excited about,” Tharp said.

For now, NASCAR's best will manage without fans, families and perhaps even complete staffs they'd been used to before the pandemic.

Logano joked that when he was suiting up before Sunday's race, he had two left shoes out instead of one of each. After finding a backup right shoe, he finished 18th in the race and is thrilled to get another chance at a win.

“Yeah, we only a couple of days to turn this thing around and come back down here,” he said. “But we've never really had the opportunity to come right back.”

