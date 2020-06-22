NASCAR rallies around Wallace, FBI investigating noose incident

One by one, after the anthem, they hugged Wallace. He then had a long embrace with Petty.

And then he went racing.

It was Wallace who successfully pushed the stock car series to ban the Confederate flag at its venues less than two weeks ago and he was the target when the noose was found hanging in the Richard Petty Motorsports garage stall Sunday afternoon at the Alabama track. A member of Wallace's crew reported it to NASCAR, and by Monday morning U.S. Attorney Jay Town said his office, the FBI and the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division were involved.

"Regardless of whether federal charges can be brought, this type of action has no place in our society," Town said.

NASCAR President Steve Phelps said security has been stepped up for Wallace — his team was also granted unusual access to its car Monday morning to ensure it had not been tampered with overnight — and the FBI was "currently on site" at the track.

He said the FBI director had told agents in Birmingham to "use all their resources" to find the perpetrator.

"Unequivocally they will be banned from this sport for life," Phelps said. "There is no room for this at all. We won't tolerate it. They won't be here. I don't care who they are, they will not be here."